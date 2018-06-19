Register
16:51 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Picture taken on April 23, 2015 shows the audience room of the European Court for Human Rights, in Strasbourg, eastern France

    EU Threatens to Kill Security Pact if UK Ditches European Court of Human Rights

    © AFP 2018 / PATRICK HERTZOG
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Brussels’ threat comes just days after a UK cabinet minister reiterated the British government’s desire for the “closest possible” security arrangement after Brexit.

    The European Union has threatened to sever its security links with the United Kingdom and reject its attempts to forge a deep and lasting alliance after Brexit unless London concedes to remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights, according to UK press reports.

    Britain remaining a party to the Court of Human Rights would, in Brussels' view, shore up the legal status of the several million EU nationals currently resident in the United Kingdom.

    The reported threat has come just days after David Lidington, the Minister for the Cabinet Office reiterated to the national broadcaster that his country was seeking to form as close a security relationship with the continent as possible once it is has left the economic and political bloc.

    One of the possibilities reportedly being explored is the formation of a joint UK-EU military intervention force in which Britain would command its own forces separately from its European counterparts.

    The NATO symbol and flags of the NATO nations outside NATO headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, March 2, 2014
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Potential EU Army Would Not 'Break Free From NATO' - Analyst
    Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly committed her government to withdrawing the UK from all economic and legal institutions of the European Union, including the Customs Union, the Single Market and the European Court of Justice. Attempts to extricate Britain from the latter's jurisdiction has proven particularly challenging for the PM as she faces stiff resistance from members of her own party, led by former attorney general Dominic Grieve who has publicly refused to follow the Conservative leadership "over a cliff" by giving his unqualified support to its Brexit vision. 

    Related:

    If We Have No Brexit Deal, It Will Be a Serious Crisis - UK Lawmaker
    May 'Got Another Card Up Her Sleeve': UK MPs Plan to Block Brexit - Politician
    UK PM Theresa May Under Threat if Government Defeated in Brexit Vote
    Macron Allegedly Pushes to Make French Dominant Language in EU Amid Brexit
    Tags:
    EU nationals, security agreement, Hard Brexit, settlement, Brexit, European Union, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Customs Union, Dominic Grieve, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse