EU Threatens to Kill Security Pact if UK Ditches European Court of Human Rights

Brussels’ threat comes just days after a UK cabinet minister reiterated the British government’s desire for the “closest possible” security arrangement after Brexit.

The European Union has threatened to sever its security links with the United Kingdom and reject its attempts to forge a deep and lasting alliance after Brexit unless London concedes to remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights, according to UK press reports.

Britain remaining a party to the Court of Human Rights would, in Brussels' view, shore up the legal status of the several million EU nationals currently resident in the United Kingdom.

This is sweet. It seems that in her zeal to be rid of the jurisdiction of the #ECJ ⁦@theresa_may⁩ could ensure the UK is bound to the European Court of #HumanRights & the #ECHR in perpetuity #Brexit https://t.co/ujsCbcpGsW — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) June 18, 2018

Commission says new EU-UK security relationship will have a 'guillotine clause' in meaning it is automatically declared null and void if Britain leaves the European Court of Human Rights or refuses to execute a relevant ECHR judgement. pic.twitter.com/Q1oYDvlZQh — Nick Gutteridge (@nick_gutteridge) June 18, 2018

Brussels wants to ensure UK stays in european court of human rights as part of any future security deal — tough stance & quite right



May & fellow brexiters will not like it..https://t.co/wzFq49Uurf — Kirsty Hughes (@KirstyS_Hughes) June 18, 2018

The reported threat has come just days after David Lidington, the Minister for the Cabinet Office reiterated to the national broadcaster that his country was seeking to form as close a security relationship with the continent as possible once it is has left the economic and political bloc.

One of the possibilities reportedly being explored is the formation of a joint UK-EU military intervention force in which Britain would command its own forces separately from its European counterparts.

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo Potential EU Army Would Not 'Break Free From NATO' - Analyst