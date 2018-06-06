UK Seeks Full Exchange of Information on Security With EU After Brexit - Davis

LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, as the EU close ally, wants to have an access to the full exchange of information regarding security issues with the European Union after exiting the bloc, UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Wednesday.

According to Davis, the future agreement on cooperation between London and Brussels after Brexit should incorporate provision on a maximum cooperation between the United Kingdom and the European Union, including in the security field.

"We should be able — as trusted allies and friends of Europe — to get an agreement that allows sensitive information to be shared," Davis said.

The minister indicated that the cooperation between London and Brussels would never be same and called for prompt and coherent cooperation to prevent risks that might be caused by the lack of joint work.

"We are leaving the Single Market and Customs Union, so things will change. It’s not about trying to recreate everything the EU does for the benefit of one non-member. It’s about recognizing the centuries-old shared cultural, social and economic ties that exist between us," Davis said.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. In March 2017, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc. Brussels and London have been in talks on the UK withdrawal conditions since June 2017.

The United Kingdom is expected to start the pullout from the bloc in March 2019 followed by a transition period to avoid a cliffhanger. It will run until the end of 2020.

