Tory Remainer Rebellion Against UK PM May Back in Play

A possible internal Conservative rebellion against British Prime Minister Theresa May's EU Withdrawal legislation has reignited just days after leading Tory Remainers had accepted assurances that Parliament would be given greater powers of scrutiny over any final agreement between London and Brussels.
The de-facto leader of the renegade Conservative faction, former attorney-general Dominic Grieve called an alleged change to the wording of the agreement reached within the party on the matter "a slap in the face," and indicated that he and his supporters would continue to negotiate with the Prime Minister.
A principal source of concern for the Remain-supporting Conservatives surrounds the powers of the House of Commons to intervene in the Brexit process if, what Mr. Grieve called the "apocalyptic moment" arrives in March 2019 and the UK has still failed to secure a new trading relationship with the continent.
I understand the Govt has tabled an amendment that has not been agreed by Dominic Grieve. Grateful for the conversations but without consultation what was agreed earlier today has been changed.— Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) June 14, 2018
Extremely grateful that my local MP, Dominic Grieve, stood up to May and fought for Parliament to have meaningful say. However, I’m disappointed that they did not carry out their threat to vote against government. Seems May promised all things to all men. https://t.co/mSdVA0bsdL— Andrew #FBPE #FinalSay (@AndrewStoneman) June 13, 2018
Significant government climb-down on giving Parliament a meaningful vote. This is Dominic Grieve MP’s amendment to the #EUWithdrawalBill — parts (A) & (B) of which the Solicitor-General said at the Dispatch Box and the PM has promised will be adopted…. pic.twitter.com/e3qxSJPF9a— Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) June 12, 2018
Mrs. May's withdrawal legislation is due to return to the Houses of Parliament to be voted upon in the coming week. It is concerned mainly with removing the United Kingdom from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, a promise that the PM, along with ending free movement of people, has staked her negotiating position on.
