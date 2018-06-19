Turkey to Find Alternatives as US Senate Blocks Supplies of F-35 Jets – PM

Turkey will find alternatives after the US Senate's decision to suspend Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet production program, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

On Monday, the US Senate passed its version of defense policy bill for 2019, which had a clause providing for removal of Turkey from the F-35 production program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 anti-missile systems.

"This is an unfortunate development. But Turkey will not be left without an alternative. We regret such actions taken by the US Senate, they contradict the spirit of strategic partnership," Yildirim said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has reacted to the decision by the US Senate to adopt a draft law on the Pentagon’s 2019 fiscal year budget, depriving the Turkish minister of defense the opportunity to approve the delivery of US weapons to Turkey without providing a special report regarding the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems by Ankara.

According to the Senate’s explanatory materials on the draft defense budget, the amendment to ban the purchase of F-35A by Ankara is included in it because the Turkish authorities had earlier detained US pastor Andrew Brunson.

In addition, the text is likely to include a call to the US administration to impose sanctions against Turkey in the event it purchases the S-400 systems. The final wording will be worked out after both houses of the US Congress agree on their versions.

In April, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport’s director general said that Russia had started manufacturing S-400 systems for Turkey.

The Russia-Turkey deal has caused disagreements between Ankara and Washington, with the latter threatening to impose sanctions against the former, since the United States believes that the weapon is incompatible with NATO’s defenses.