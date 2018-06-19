Register
11:45 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of public flies a giant Scottish Saltire flag outside the Houses of Parliament shortly before Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posed with newly-elected Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs during a photocall in London on May 11, 2015

    SNP Leader Says UK Government May Push Scotland Toward Independence

    © AFP 2018 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Amid ongoing battles in parliament over a Brexit plan, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Ian Blackford, has warned British lawmakers that the government’s disregard of Edinburgh’s wishes after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU is boosting pro-secession sentiments in Scotland.

    Speaking in front of lawmakers in the parliament, the leader of the Scottish pro-independence party claimed that Theresa May’s government’s neglect of Scotland’s wishes over power-sharing after the UK leaves the European Union has boosted the SNP’s membership.

    READ MORE: 'Scotland Will Not Be Disrespected': WATCH SNP MPs Stage Mass Parliament Walkout

    Blackford also cited an increase of more than 7,000 members in his party in recent days as a sign of mounting discontent in Scotland and a game changer for Edinburgh’s independence.

    “Be careful. We only have to look at the increased membership of the SNP (in recent days), people who have not supported the SNP previously and have not supported Scottish independence and they are simply appalled that there is an attack on the Scottish parliament and devolution,” Blackford told the lawmakers during an emergency debate.

    Last week, the pro-independence campaigner was thrown out of the House of Commons by the Speaker, John Bercow, for repeatedly refusing to sit down. His fellow SNP members walked out en masse in solidarity over the lack of time provided to discuss Scotland’s part in Brexit.

    READ MORE: 'We're Doomed!' BBC Sitcom Stamps Go Viral as Twitter Finds Brexit Allusions

    The government’s plan to retain control of a number of key policy areas, such as fishery, food labeling and agriculture, once the UK leaves the European Union and regains powers from Brussels is at the heart of the standoff in the parliament.

    British politician Dominic Grieve lifts the police cordon as he walks along Whitehall in Westminster, central London (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    If We Have No Brexit Deal, It Will Be a Serious Crisis - UK Lawmaker
    Last Tuesday, British lawmakers voted to push through the EU Withdrawal Bill, which is said to temporarily restrict the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish assemblies’ powers in order to allow rules and regulations to remain in place across the United Kingdom once it leaves the EU.

    Meanwhile, Scotland’s devolved parliament, Holyrood, has refused to consent to the legislation, citing a “power grab” and claiming that it remains unclear when those powers will be given back, purportedly tying its hands for years. 

    Related:

    'Scotland Will Not Be Disrespected': WATCH SNP MPs Stage Mass Parliament Walkout
    UK’s Political Divide Deepens as SNP, Labour Oppose Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, SNP, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), EU, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse