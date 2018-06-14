'We're Doomed!' BBC Sitcom Stamps Go Viral as Twitter Finds Brexit Allusions

The UK’s Royal Mail has unveiled a batch of stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of an extremely popular BBC comedy of the 1960s-1970s, “Dad’s Army,” but its intent was apparently perceived as a mockery of the Brexit process on social media.

The postage stamps, commemorating the iconic British sitcom, which attracted 18 million viewers at the time, have gone viral as Twitterverse found a cryptic message. Since they were released on the day British MPs voted on the EU Withdrawal Bill, many alleged that the featured characters and their catchphrases, such as “We’re doomed. Doomed!” or “Don’t panic! Don’t Panic!” alluded to the UK’s exit from the European Union.

These new Dad's Army stamps, following in the wake of the failed campaign for a Brexit stamp, feels like some top notch trolling by the Royal Mail. pic.twitter.com/t9gRysre4W — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) 12 июня 2018 г.

Some users recalled the failed campaign to release a set of stamps celebrating the formal Brexit day set for March 29, 2019, and said that “Dad’s Army” stamps were truly apt at the moment.

“failed campaign for a Brexit stamp” — what are you talking about? You literally posted this above what are clearly the Brexit stamps — Jim (@cat_in_the_tap) 12 июня 2018 г.

They wanted Brexit stamps and they now don't like it up em! 😂 — David Neil Robinson (@DDIGITALMEDIA) 12 июня 2018 г.

Me thinks these new #DadsArmy stamps might have something to do with this Brexit process.. 🤔 https://t.co/1A87McjfBr — Kevin Teoh (@kevinteohrh) 12 июня 2018 г.

Others praised the Royal Mail for high-level Brexit “trolling”:

love it and it is top level trolling!! — bloody hay fever! (@ianrobo1) 12 июня 2018 г.

Are these real. If so brilliant Brexit comment. — (((Colin Wight))) (@colwight) 13 июня 2018 г.

Well those four quotations were the four key Brexit referendum arguments if I remember correctly 🙂 — Ramblingsid's Books (@SidsBooks) 12 июня 2018 г.

I was sure this was a wind up!! checked Royal Mail website and it is REAL.

Honestly, Royal Mail are issuing these stamps on the 26th of June, that is some special trolling by RM — Gavin Williamson (@soosider3) 12 июня 2018 г.

Someone at the #RoyalMail has had fun with this — the special commemorative David Cameron #BrexitChaos stamp collection featuring characters from #DadsArmy pic.twitter.com/t2Mg2AFPA3 — JOHN NICOLSON (@MrJohnNicolson) 12 июня 2018 г.

Meanwhile, a Royal Mail spokesperson has told France 24 that there was no connection between the new stamps and the UK’s exit: “The stamps have been issued solely to mark the 50th anniversary of Dad’s Army.”