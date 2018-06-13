'Scotland Will Not Be Disrespected': WATCH SNP MPs Stage Mass Parliament Walkout

Scottish National Party MPs have staged an en-masse walkout from the House of Commons after Westminster leader Ian Blackford was asked to leave the chamber for repeatedly challenging Speaker John Bercow.

After repeatedly intoning "Scotland will not be disrespected by this Parliament," Bercow ordered the SNP's London leader to depart the chamber.

Ian Blackford kicked out of the Commons and the rest of the SNP mob follow him out #PMQs pic.twitter.com/ic89yyMuw0 — Tom Ridgway (@Tridg98) June 13, 2018

Wow! @IanBlackfordMP ordered from the Chamber — surreal scenes as the Speaker struggles to restore order and the SNP MPs walk out — Mark D'Arcy (@DArcyTiP) June 13, 2018

​In response, Blackford called for the House to sit in private, in order to disrupt proceedings. If successful, his demand would've disrupted parliament for 15 minutes — the call was a mechanism for forcing a vote on clearing the private gallery.

I don’t think Bercow and the rest of the house understands how appalling it looks to many Scottish viewers that they continue to laugh uproariously at feeble jokes as the entire SNP cohort walks out. It serves to confirm the SNP line that Scots interests are treated with disdain. — Murray Foote (@murrayf00te) June 13, 2018

​The leader's protest stemmed from Scotland's treatment in the Brexit negotiations, and the EU withdrawal bill in particular.

Right behind @IanBlackfordMP and @theSNP MPs. Scotland and @ScotParl are being treated with contempt by Westminster and it needs to be highlighted. https://t.co/Mbrriq6RPL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 13, 2018

​Bercow said he would take it at the end of the parliamentary session, and told Blackford to resume his seat. Blackford refused, so he was ordered to leave — when he departed, his fellow parliamentarians left with him.