22:19 GMT +315 June 2018
    Iron Fist

    US Soldier Gets Decked in Face in Drunken Fistfight With Azeris in Lithuania

    © Flickr / bruckerrlb
    Europe
    1130

    The incident is the fourth involving NATO servicemen in Lithuania in two weeks.

    The fight took place in the city of Kaunas, about 75 km northwest of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius or 60 km east of the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

    "At about 2 am on June 15 in Kaunus's Laisves Alley, a conflict broke out between two drunken citizens of Azerbaijan and a US servicemen, in which the American soldier was injured," a statement released by the press service of the Kaunas district police commissariat said.

    (File) Stryker vehicles of the US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment roll down the way during the ''Dragoon Ride'' military exercise in Salociai some 178 kms (110 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, March 23, 2015
    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    At Least 13 US Servicemen Injured in Armored Vehicle Collision in Lithuania
    According to police, the American soldier was not in uniform or on duty during the fight, and was sent to hospital after being punched in the face by one of the Azerbaijanis.

    One of the Azerbaijanis has been arrested, with the details of the incident being investigated.

    On Friday, NATO and its partner nations wrapped up the Saber Strike drills, which saw several incidents across the three Baltic countries since they began on June 3. Last week, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported that at least 13 US servicemen were hurt after four Stryker armored personnel carriers got in an accident while moving in a convoy. Two days later, another Stryker drove off the road and crashed into a tree in the city of Kazlu Ruda. Earlier this week, a light vehicle with two NATO troops inside rolled over, injuring its occupants.

