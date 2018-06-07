Register
    (File) Stryker vehicles of the US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment roll down the way during the ''Dragoon Ride'' military exercise in Salociai some 178 kms (110 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, March 23, 2015

    At Least 13 US Servicemen Injured in Armored Vehicle Collision in Lithuania

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Europe
    140

    VILNIUS (Sputnik) – Four US Army Stryker armored personnel carriers were involved in a collision in central Lithuania, leaving 13 US troops wounded, the press service of the Lithuanian National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

    "On Thursday, four US Stryker armored vehicles that were moving in a convoy were involved in an accident on the Prienai-Kaunas highway. According to preliminary data, 13 US soldiers contracted injuries of varying degrees," the ministry said in a statement.

    READ MORE: 'Complicit': EU Rights Court Condemns Lithuania, Romania Over Secret CIA Prisons

    A Polish Special Operations Forces Command soldier, left, provides security alongside U.S. Special Forces Soldiers before exfiltrating on a Lithuanian Mi-17 helicopter as part of a downed aircraft exercise rehearsal held Oct. 14 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.
    © US Army photo by Master Sgt. Donald Sparks
    Lithuania Special Operations Forces Deploy to Afghanistan
    The US soldiers are in Lithuania to participate in the Saber Strike 2018 drills.

    The ongoing mass movement of US troops is part of NATO Operation Atlantic Resolve and the Saber Strike 2018 exercises in the region. The activities are supposed to last until mid-June.

    Saber Strike is a US-Europe set of cooperative military training drills that have been conducted annually since 2010. The exercises aim to train armies to respond quickly to a potential crisis through the instant deployment of soldiers and weapons.

    Tags:
    accidents, servicemen, United States, Lithuania
