French Police Detain Man Suspected of Involvement in 2015 Terror Attacks

The suspect was detained on June 12 in the Paris region and remanded to police custody, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.
According to the TV channel, the man is suspected of having provided logistical support to Amedy Coulibaly, who was responsible for the hostage situation at a kosher supermarket in Paris in January, by helping him gain access to guns.
In January 2015, France experienced one of its worst security crises in decades after three days of attacks, including gunmen attacking the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a supermarket siege at Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris.
