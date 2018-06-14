French Police Detain Man Suspected of Involvement in 2015 Terror Attacks

PARIS (Sputnik) - France's counter-terrorism unit (SDAT) has detained a 37-year-old man as part of an investigation into the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris and its surrounding areas, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The suspect was detained on June 12 in the Paris region and remanded to police custody, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

According to the TV channel, the man is suspected of having provided logistical support to Amedy Coulibaly, who was responsible for the hostage situation at a kosher supermarket in Paris in January, by helping him gain access to guns.

The situation in France has been insecure in the wake of more frequent attacks and a state of emergency, that was introduced following the 2015 Paris terror attacks. The state of emergency was was later replaced by anti-terror legislation.

In January 2015, France experienced one of its worst security crises in decades after three days of attacks, including gunmen attacking the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a supermarket siege at Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris.