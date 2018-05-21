Unknown People in Masks Open Gunfire in France's Marseilles, 1 Injured - Reports

Security in France has been tense following increased assaults and the state of emergency, which had been in place since the 2015 Paris terror attacks, later being replaced by anti-terror legislation.

A group of masked men has opened fire in one of the districts of Marseilles in the south of France, as a result of which one person has been injured, the local newspaper "Provence" reported.

Around 18:00, masked men entered the district of Busserine in the 14th district of Marseille, on three vehicles. These individuals, armed with Kalashnikovs, opened fire on a group of young people, near the cultural space "La Busserine." A security perimeter has been put in place, with police and firefighters still on site. Investigators are carrying out a preliminary investigation and questioning witnesses.

🚨 Des hommes armés de kalachnikovs et cagoulés ont ouvert le feu sur un groupe de jeunes dans le quartier de la Busserine (14e arrondissement de #Marseille), vers 17h. Une personne a été légèrement blessée. pic.twitter.com/h8s9FE6CNL — deSperate (@TBMJ2_) 21 мая 2018 г.

The situation in France has been insecure in wake of more frequent attacks and the state of emergency, which was introduced following the 2015 Paris terror attacks and was later replaced by anti-terror legislation.

The law, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, has been criticized by the French politicians as insufficient, as the number of attacks in the country hasn’t decreased, with the latest taking place on May 12, when a knife-wielding man stabbed people in central Paris, killing one person and injuring four others.

The perpetrator of the attack, who was identified as a 21-year-old Chechen-born French citizen, was killed by police at the scene of the incident. The Daesh* terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the assault, while French prosecutors have said that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

DETAILS TO FOLLOW