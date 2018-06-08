Poland to Accept Credentials of Controversial Candidate for US Ambassador

The office of Poland's president Andrzej Duda confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday that the country will accept the credentials of Georgette Moscbacher, the likely US appointee as ambassador. The confirmation comes despite reservations from the Polish government about previous statements made by the putative American envoy.

Ms. Mosbacher courted controversy when she suggested that Poland was responsible for the re-emergence of anti-Semitism across the continent because of a law which criminalizes blaming Poland for the actions of Nazi Germany on its soil during the Holocaust. The law itself was also widely criticised across Europe and drew a furious response from Israel.

The likelihood of Ms Mosbacher taking up the most senior American diplomatic position in Poland has drawn strenuous objections online from Poles concerned over the possibility that she will seek to influence Poland's domestic policies.

US ambassador in Poland #GeorgetteMosbacher, usurps the right to exceed her powers! — since when is the ambassador of a foreign state deciding how many & what refugees is to be taken in?🤔 Does our ambassador decide what to do with US immigrants?🤔 pic.twitter.com/3Q6gEXswWy — Irek Tuniewicz (@RoninPoland) June 7, 2018

Poland bristles at US envoy pick blaming anti-Semitism on Holocaust law https://t.co/To3MKeAu4a 😮Georgette #Mosbacher😮

— Zdzisław Zak (@ZaZdzislaw) June 8, 2018

Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to the president said in a radio interview, "the president will accept her credentials despite those statements which we find to be unnecessary and simply mistaken as far as the analysis of the situation goes."

He also elaborated that he expected the likely US ambassador would developed a more "nuanced opinion" on the matter during the course of her diplomatic posting in Warsaw.