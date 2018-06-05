Register
21:36 GMT +305 June 2018
    US troops with Abrams tanks. Poland (File)

    US Instructs Polish Forces on Patriot Anti-Missile Operation - Pentagon

    © AFP 2018 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Europe
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army has invited Polish troops into a previously off-limits training area to attend a first-ever verbal demonstration of the Patriot missile defense system, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

    "The Polish ADA [air defense artillery] officers received instruction from several members of the command staff and qualified members of the artillery battalion including Brig. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, the deputy commanding general of the 263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command from South Carolina," the release stated.

    The briefing, part of the ongoing Saber Strike multinational military exercise, marked the first time Polish land forces were invited into the Drawsko Promoskie training area, which until now had been restricted to members of the US military, the release explained.

    NATO eFP battle group soldiers wait for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit in Tapa military base, Estonia September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Permanent US Base in Poland Only in Interests of US 'War Hawks' – Politician
    READ MORE: Former Commander of US Army in Europe Warns Against Permanent US Base in Poland

    Saber Strike featured a mobilization of several Patriot Missile systems to create a full-scale defense posture in Drawsko Promoskie, the release said.

    Earlier, Poland announced that it was considering a proposal for a permanent deployment of US troops to the country, denounced by Russia as the NATO expansion towards its borders.

    The deployment mulling by Poland goes in line with the reported NATO plans to set up a 30,000-strong reserve force, plus hundreds of fighter aircraft and ships ready for rapid deployment in the event of an imaginary attack by Russia.

    READ MORE: NATO to Deploy More Troops in E Europe to Confront 'Russian Threat' — Reports

    According to the report, these plans include the deployment of four multinational forces to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and also Poland. The report also calls for roads and bridges to be repaired to speed up military deployments.

