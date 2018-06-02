Register
15:31 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee in protective clothing takes a sample from the furnace at the steel producer, Salzgitter AG, in Salzgitter, Germany, Thursday, March 22, 2018

    Minister Predicts US Might Have to Exempt Some German Steel From Duties

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has strongly criticized the US decision to introduce metal tariffs on imports from the European Union, noting that Washington will be the first to suffer dire consequences.

    Altmaier expressed hope, in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper on Saturday, that some German steel manufacturers would be exempt from the new US metal duties. According to the economy minister, some special types of German steel "can not be easily replaced by US production." 

    Therefore, US companies relying on this kind of steel will have no choice but to push up prices, which may pressure Washington to reconsider its decision and exempt some types of German steel from the 25 percent duties.

    READ MORE: Trump Aims to Close Market for German Luxury Cars as Trade War Looms — Reports

    Aworker checks aluminum bars on February 15, 2010 at the US aluminium company Alcoa's plant in Portovesme. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MARIO LAPORTA
    Aluminum Prices Rising Amid Introduction of US Metal Import Tariffs
    The minister argued the impact of the US tariffs on the German economy would depend on how the US implements the measures and to what extent American companies will be ready to apply for some exemptions, which could be the case with the aforementioned special type of German steel.

    Peter Altmeier also told the ARD broadcaster that the negative consequences of Washington's move on metal tariffs would, first of all, affect the US itself.

    "It was not a clever decision," the minister added.

    US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's announcement that Washington would be imposing 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports from the European Union came on Thursday. Although the decision to introduce metal duties was made by the US President Donald Trump back in March, the EU was initially granted temporary exemption first until May 1 and then for one more month until June 1.

    READ MORE: US Tariffs Reason for Talks, Not Declaration of Trade War — Economic Adviser

    In the wake of Washington's move, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the US import tariffs risked leading to an "escalation spiral" in global trade. The EU condemned the introduction of duties by the US and pledged to impose retaliatory measures in order to protect its trade interests. The day before, the bloc launched a dispute settlement case at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    Related:

    Canada Files WTO, NAFTA Litigation to Counter US 'Illegal' Tariffs
    Canada's Response to Tariffs Could Affect US Swing States, Hurt GOP – Academic
    The EU, Canada, and Mexico Respond to Trump's Tariffs
    US Tariffs Reason for Talks, Not Declaration of Trade War - Economic Adviser
    Tags:
    steel, tariffs, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse