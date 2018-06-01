US Tariffs Reason for Talks, Not Declaration of Trade War - Economic Adviser

"It is not a trade war, it is a discussion," Kudlow told CNBC News. "We can fix this, but we gonna need the help of our friends."
READ MORE: Aluminum Prices Rising Amid Introduction of US Metal Import Tariffs
However, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced on Thursday that the United States will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum originating from the European Union, Canada and Mexico starting at midnight (5:00 a.m. GMT).
In a separate interview with Fox Business, Kudlow called the international trading system outdated and emphasized the need for reform.
In late March, the United States imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel products and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum products. The US government then granted temporary exemptions to the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
All comments
Show new comments (0)