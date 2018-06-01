NATO Members Agree to Locate New Logistics Command in Germany's Ulm - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NATO members states have agreed to establish a NATO Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) in southern German city of Ulm, media reported Friday.

The decision will be announced next week during the summit of the NATO states' defense ministers, which is scheduled for June 7-8 and will take place in Brussels, the dpa news agency reported.

The JSEC is expected to facilitate the movement of troops across Europe during a potential conflict.

Ulm was first proposed by Germany in March. The decision to build a new logistics command came as part of the response to the reunification of the Crimean Peninsula with Russia in 2014 as result of a referendum, which has been viewed by the Western states as an annexation.

Since then NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe. During July 2016 summit in Warsaw, NATO allies agreed to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in Ukrainian crisis, as they are not supported by factual evidence. Russia has also warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is a provocation, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.