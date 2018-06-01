NATO Members Agree to Locate New Logistics Command in Germany's Ulm - Reports

The decision will be announced next week during the summit of the NATO states' defense ministers, which is scheduled for June 7-8 and will take place in Brussels, the dpa news agency reported.
The JSEC is expected to facilitate the movement of troops across Europe during a potential conflict.
READ MORE: Warsaw Reiterates Proposal to NATO for Land Component Command in Poland
Since then NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe. During July 2016 summit in Warsaw, NATO allies agreed to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in Ukrainian crisis, as they are not supported by factual evidence. Russia has also warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is a provocation, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.
