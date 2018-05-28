Warsaw Reiterates Proposal to NATO for Land Component Command in Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday that he had reiterated to NATO Warsaw's wish for the alliance's land component command to be deployed in the Polish city of Szczecin.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Duda held a joint press conference in Warsaw, where the Polish Parliament hosted NATO Parliamentary Assembly's Spring Session from Friday to Monday.

"We also discussed the establishment of the so-called land component command… Today, we repeated very strongly that we would be glad if the land component command was established here, in our part of Europe, in the city of Szczecin," the president said.

Duda expressed his hope that the decision on this issue would be taken within this year.

Szczecin hosts headquarters of the alliance's Multinational Corps Northeast, which began originally as a Danish-German-Polish Corps. In 2017, NATO certified the corps as a High-Readiness Force Headquarters (LAND). Tactical or component commands in NATO is a service-specific command which can help Joint Force Commands.