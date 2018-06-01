Register
11:32 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018

    How Italian Crisis May Trigger Domino Effect Leading to Collapse of EU

    © REUTERS / Max Rossi/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    121

    The Italian political crisis could provoke a domino effect across Europe, which could potentially result in the collapse of the Eurozone. The supposed snap elections in Italy have already dealt a blow to euro and global stocks. Meanwhile, the EU, France and Germany are seemingly trying to curtail the rise of Eurosceptic parties in Italy.

    The Italian political crisis has given global markets the shivers prompting observers to cast doubt on the future of the European bloc.

    The Italians are facing snap elections, which will be held on July 29, since President Sergio Mattarella has rejected the formation of a coalition government, proposed by the Lega Nord party and the Five Star Movement (M5S), which secured the majority of votes in the March 4 elections.

    The political uncertainty in Rome immediately affected stock markets around the globe, which plummeted on May 29 as investors demanded higher yields for Italy's government debt. Meanwhile, Italy's benchmark stock index plunged, as did the euro.

    Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli speaks to the media after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    Cottarelli Refuses of Italy's Interim PM Post, While Lega, M5S Agree on Coalition Gov't
    With opinion polls showing strong support for Italian Eurosceptic parties among the country's population there is little doubt that they could repeat their success, which would eventually put the future of the euro under threat.

    The Lega Nord party and the Five Star Movement have never concealed their opposition to Europe's fiscal policies and the use of the euro in Italy, calling for the return of a national currency.

    According to Lorenzo Codogno, visiting professor in practice at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science, the Italian crisis may go beyond the country's borders and spread to other countries of Europe.

    "The risk is clear that if this turmoil continues, it might spread out into other countries in Europe and, as we have seen in the past, it might be contagious," Codogno told Radio Sputnik on May 31.

    Lega Party leader Matteo Salvini arrives to speak at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    Italy Gov't Collapse Looks Like EU's Preventive Blow on Uncompromising Opponent – MP
    Although economics observer Neil Irwin of The New York Times expressed doubts about the "contagious effect" of the Italian political crisis, he reminded his readers that Italy is "the third-largest economy in the Eurozone (and fourth largest in Europe, after Germany, Britain and France) and has one of the largest piles of public debt in the world," predicting that "a crisis there could endanger banks and investment portfolios everywhere."

    However, Rome's potential abandonment of the euro would devalue all Italian government bonds in European banks, inflicting damage on the EU financial sector. According to some estimates, even if the EU financial institutions manage to sell off a large portion of the Italian national debt, their losses would amount to billions of euros.

    "If Italy stopped using or was forced out of the currency, there would be enormous repercussions. We would see the end of the European project as we currently know it and for those who are in favor of an integrated Europe, it would be a complete disaster," James Newell, professor of Italian politics at the University of Salford, told Radio Sputnik.

    Five Star Movement logo. (File)
    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Analyst: 'Italy Sees Collapse of Everything on Left Side of Political Spectrum'
    A new political scandal is brewing in Spain: The country's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, is being investigated over allegations of corruption and other forms of wrongdoing by his party.

    The leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sánchez, has been named as Rajoy's possible successor. According to a number of surveys, Sánchez currently has 175 votes out of the 176 needed to take over as Spain's new prime minister.

    Spain is considered the third main hotbed of the potential European crisis following Greece and Italy. The country's state debt amounts to 99 percent of GDP. One way to tackle the financial problem is to leave the Eurozone and reshuffle the country's economy.

    In case Italy and Spain follow in the footsteps of the UK, which voted for Brexit on June 23, 2016, the European Union would turn into a triumvirate of Germany, France and Belgium, surrounded by a crowd of weak countries requiring constant support.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, front center, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front second right, as they look up at a drone flying above their heads during a group photo at an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Eurosceptics' Pressure May Erode Brussels' Subservience to US – Analyst
    Meanwhile, Brussels, Berlin and Paris are seemingly striving to prevent Eurosceptics from coming out on top in Italy.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Mario Borghezio from the Lega Nord party accused the major European capitals of exerting pressure on the Italian president who earlier rejected a right-wing-backed coalition government.

    "This interference is unacceptable, as the Italian president stated explaining his decision," Borghezio stressed. "He pointed at the European political institutions. In this way, even the president admitted that our country has limited sovereignty."

    For her part, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Front, lambasted Brussels for meddling in Italian affairs. According to the French politician, the Italian political crisis was provoked by EU institutions, which violated the country's democratic rights.

    Related:

    Cottarelli Refuses Italy's PM Post, While Lega, M5S Agree on Coalition Gov't
    Italy Gov't Collapse Looks Like EU's Preventive Blow on Opponent – MP
    Turmoil in Italy 'Might Spread to Other Countries in Europe' – Economic Analyst
    Analyst: 'Italy Sees Collapse of Everything on Left Side of Political Spectrum'
    'EU in Turmoil': Experts Explain What Would Happen If Italy Stops Using Euro
    Tags:
    democracy, elections, European Union, Matteo Salvini, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Italy, Germany, Europe, Spain, France, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse