Spain's PM Will Not Resign Ahead of No-Confidence Vote - People's Party Member

"Mariano Rajoy will not resign," the Secretary-General of People's Party (PP), Maria Dolores de Cospedal said in a press conference on the sidelines of a discussion in parliament ahead of the vote.
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy got into hot water after the motion filed by leader of Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) Pedro Sánchez, who possibly installed his candidacy for the position, at least for an interim period. The Basque political party, as well as pro-independence Catalan parties, supported the no-confidence vote brought over a corruption case.
The PSOE leader needs to receive a majority of 176 votes to take over as Spain's new PM. According to preliminary surveys, he currently has 175 votes - just one short of what he needs to have an absolute majority.
Responding to the accusations against him, Rajoy rejected the political proceedings as a plot by Sánchez his party to undemocratically seize power.
