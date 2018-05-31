Spain's PM Will Not Resign Ahead of No-Confidence Vote - People's Party Member

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is currently under investigation over allegations of corruption and other forms of wrongdoing by his party. This morning, he addressed the country's lower house of parliament as a part of two-day proceedings, which will conclude with a vote over the official's future in the government.

"Mariano Rajoy will not resign," the Secretary-General of People's Party (PP), Maria Dolores de Cospedal said in a press conference on the sidelines of a discussion in parliament ahead of the vote.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy got into hot water after the motion filed by leader of Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) Pedro Sánchez, who possibly installed his candidacy for the position, at least for an interim period. The Basque political party, as well as pro-independence Catalan parties, supported the no-confidence vote brought over a corruption case.

The motion was initiated, following a recent court ruling, which found several officials of Spain's People's Party guilty of embezzlement, tax evasion and numerous other offenses. The party itself has been fined by Spain's High Court last week for its involvement in the "corruption scheme".

The PSOE leader needs to receive a majority of 176 votes to take over as Spain's new PM. According to preliminary surveys, he currently has 175 votes - just one short of what he needs to have an absolute majority.

Responding to the accusations against him, Rajoy rejected the political proceedings as a plot by Sánchez his party to undemocratically seize power.

