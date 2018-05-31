Register
12:21 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bandiere dell'Italia e dell'UE

    Turmoil in Italy 'Might Spread to Other Countries in Europe' – Economic Analyst

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The euro and US and European stock markets have sunk amid growing concerns that political instability in Italy could entail broader uncertainty in the Eurozone. According to the latest data, stocks across Europe took a hit, with Italy's benchmark stock index falling 2.7%.

    Sputnik discussed the importance of Italy’s political stability for the global markets with Lorenzo Codogno, Visiting Professor in Practice at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science, former chief economist and director general at the Treasury Department of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

    Sputnik: The political uncertainty has sent shockwaves across the global markets. Why is Italy’s political stability an important factor for the markets?

    Economy
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK's EU Withdrawal and Italy's Political Turmoil Pose 'Economic Risks' – OECD
    Lorenzo Codogno: Well it is an important factor because the country has a very high debt to GDP ratio and clearly it is vulnerable, and has to go to the market to finance its debt on a monthly basis and the amounts are sizable. So clearly if there is any shift in the market sentiment and the appetite for Italian bonds reduces, it would have an immediate impact on the government bond yield spread. That could provoke another shockwave in terms of domestic credit, because banks have bought the portfolio of bonds on the asset side, and they’re also facing issues of stability, so it’s not just the government bond market, it affects the banks. We've seen stock prices very weak over the past few days, especially for bank stocks, so I think that is the kind of background we’re looking at.

    READ MORE: MEP Blames EU, France, Germany for Pushing Italy Into Political Turmoil

    Sputnik: Would you agree that there are all chances that the ongoing turmoil in Italy would lead to even broader instability within the eurozone, considering the fact that there will probably be snap elections and it's quite likely the eurosceptic parties will only strengthen their position?

    Lorenzo Codogno: First of all, it’s not clear what’s going to happen, because the latest pieces of information seem to suggest that maybe there is a way to kind of re-launch the idea of the Five Star joining forces together with the League on a platform which is less anti-Europe, so they might actually commit on euro participation and fiscal sustainability. By doing so they might actually get the green light from the president. However, the risk is clear that if this turmoil continues, it might spread out into other countries in Europe and, as we have seen in the past, it might be contagious.

    Sputnik: What is your take on Carlo Cottarelli, Italy’s pick for a caretaker prime minister?

    Five Star Movement logo. (File)
    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Analyst: 'Italy Sees Collapse of Everything on Left Side of Political Spectrum'
    Lorenzo Codogno: On a personal basis he’s clearly a very well-known economist and the perfect choice, but he has an almost impossible task because even if he manages to have a government, a squad, and present it to the president, almost for sure he will fail to gain the confidence vote in Parliament and effectively no party would support him, so he would remain extremely weak and just to have a caretaker until the next elections, and two months without a government, effectively, would be very risky for Italy, so I think it’s not a good choice at the moment, it would be a better solution to have a full-fledged government in place.

    Sputnik: What do we know about the current stance regarding Five Star and the League regarding the euro, because they dropped their initial ambition that they spoke of, of exiting the euro; they were talking about trying to reform it, what is their position regarding the euro now?

    Flag of Italy
    CC0
    'EU in Turmoil': Experts Explain What Would Happen If Italy Stops Using Euro
    Lorenzo Codogno: Before the elections, they had some eurosceptic language in their programs and particularly on the League side clearly they were not in favor of further European integration. On the Five Star Movement side, there were calls to hold a referendum at some point in the future. During the campaign they kind of toned down their statements, but after the election results they agreed on what they called a contract in which there were some worrying statements such as asking the ECB to cancel 150 billion euros in Italian debt or the idea of asking for a smooth, negotiated way to exit the euro, this was the draft version of the contract, the final version didn’t have these statements, but clearly people understood that they had this kind of an unusual attitude towards Europe. So my feeling is that they have to scale down their ambitions quite substantially in order to have the green light of the president. The president stopped this government's candidacy of Mr. Savona who is perceived to be deeply Eurosceptic. So I think it is still possible to have an anti-establishment government, but they have to scale back substantially and make a strong commitment to Europe, otherwise, it would be difficult to see this government take office.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italy: Longest Deep-Fried Pizza Made in Naples
    Train Derailment in Northern Italy Kills 2, Over a Dozen Injured - Reports
    Italian Migrant Crisis an 'Emergency for Citizens' With Huge Impact - Journalist
    Delegation of Italian Businessmen to Take Part in SPIEF - Italian Association
    Tags:
    political stability, market, economic crisis, economic collapse, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse