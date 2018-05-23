Italy May Become Pioneer of Normalizing Ties With Russia - French National Front

ROME (Sputnik) – The next Italian government, which is being formed by the Five Star Movement and the League party, may place the country at the forefront of improving European relations with Russia, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Front (FN) party, said in an interview, published Wednesday.

"Italy may become a pioneer of restoring normal relations with such a great country as Russia. Let me express my regret that France is not at the forefront [in this area]," Le Pen told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

READ MORE: Italy May State Opposition to Russian Sanctions at G7 Summit in June — Source

The French politician praised the joint program for a coalition government, which was published by the Italian parties, which had won the March 4 parliamentary election, on Friday. This program includes, inter alia, halting the sanctions against Russia. Le Pen expressed an opinion that anti-Moscow restrictions harm European countries to a greater degree than Russia.

On Monday, Five Star Movement and the League proposed to Italian President Sergio Mattarella the candidacy of lawyer Giuseppe Conte for the position of the country's prime minister. According to media reports, Mattarella needs several days to consider the proposal.