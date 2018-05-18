Berlusconi Says Ready to Become New Italian Head of Government

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is also the leader of the center-right Forza Italia party, said Friday that he would be "available" to become the new head of government if given the order by President Sergio Mattarella to form the new cabinet.

"Silvio Berlusconi, who has nine years of experience in the government, who has presided in the G7 and G8 groups three times, has recently become available following the rehabilitation. That's why I think that because of the lack of persons [available to become prime minister] I am completely available because there is no candidate who can compare with Silvio Berlusconi," the former prime minister told reporters.

© AP Photo / Luca Bruno Berlusconi Could Return to Italian Politics by October - Analyst

Berlusconi went on to say that, if chosen to head the government, he will give the center-right coalition the opportunity to propose its program to parliament in hopes that it would gather enough support among lawmakers.

Despite the fact that the Italian parliamentary elections took place in early March, the attempts of the center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, as well as of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), to create a new cabinet have failed.

READ MORE: Italian Economist Sapelli Says Offered Post of PM in New Gov't by League, M5S

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Milan Court Rehabilitates Berlusconi Opening Way for Reelection – Reports

Earlier this month, a court ruled that Berlusconi could hold public office. The decision lifted a ban imposed on the politician after he was sentenced in 2013 to a four-year prison term for tax fraud.

In May, Mattarella said that if the parties failed to reach an agreement, he would form a "neutral government," which would have temporary powers until December, and call an election in 2019. After the announcement, Lega and M5S intensified their coalition talks. On Friday, Lega and M5S published a coalition agreement establishing the framework of their potential government.

Commenting on the Lega-M5S accord, Berlusconi said that the agreement had nothing in common with the program of the center-right coalition, adding that the Lega leader had never made any statements on behalf of the coalition — only on behalf of Lega or himself.