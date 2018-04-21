Register
12:16 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Lega Nord party logo

    Italian Regional Elections Key to Creating Coalition Government - Lega Nord

    © AP Photo / Alberto Ramella
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    YALTA (Sputnik) - Regional elections in Italy's southern region of Molise and the north-eastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, slated for late April, will provide clarity on what kind of governing coalition Italian voters want to see, Fabrizio Boron, a member of Italy's Lega Nord told Sputnik at the IV Yalta International Economic Forum.

    "Maybe after the regional elections, on the one hand in Molise, this is in the center of Italy, and on the other hand in the north of Italy… after these two regional elections the situation may become a bit clear. Depending on who the people will vote for in these two elections, we will see the parties, which attract the society," Boron said.

    Boron added that there are two problems with the formation of the coalition government — the continuing influence of ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the possibility that the Five Star Movement’s (M5S) candidate could become the prime minister of the country.

    READ MORE: Italy's Lega Nord Leader Slams Merkel for 'Causing Damage' to the Country

    "The situation in Italy now demands the creation of a strong government. I hope that such a government will be created because it is necessary to take some definite decisions on very important issues," Boron stressed.

    Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships Bettica and Bergamini off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Marina Militare
    Italian Gov't Toughens Stance on Migration in Fear of Losing Vote - Lega Nord
    The regional election in Molise will take place on Sunday and despite its small population of 300,000 people, all political leaders in Italy, who have toured the region in recent weeks, hope that good local election results could increase their negotiating leverage in Rome. According to reports, Lega Nord and M5S will be the main rivals in Molise. Regional election in Friuli Venezia Giulia will take place on April 29.

    Italy's March parliamentary election resulted in the anti-establishment M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of anti-immigrant eurosceptic Lega Nord, run by Matteo Salvini, center-right Forza Italia, run by Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy, got 37 percent of the vote. The ruling Democratic Party won slightly over 20 percent of the vote. While the center-right coalition got a narrow edge over its main contender- the M5S — the latter still turned out to be the most popular individual party.

    Earlier in April, Italian President Sergio Mattarella concluded the second round of talks on the formation of a new cabinet, following the parliamentary election, noting that the negotiations ended in a deadlock.

    Related:

    Italian Gov't Toughens Stance on Migration in Fear of Losing Vote - Lega Nord
    Lega Nord Lawmaker: Italy Accepted Both War, Economic Migrants Breaking EU Rules
    Italy Should Follow Austria's Example in Border Control - Lega Nord Member
    Italy's Lega Nord Supports Proportional Voting Draft Bill
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse