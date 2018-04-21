Italian Regional Elections Key to Creating Coalition Government - Lega Nord

YALTA (Sputnik) - Regional elections in Italy's southern region of Molise and the north-eastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, slated for late April, will provide clarity on what kind of governing coalition Italian voters want to see, Fabrizio Boron, a member of Italy's Lega Nord told Sputnik at the IV Yalta International Economic Forum.

"Maybe after the regional elections, on the one hand in Molise, this is in the center of Italy, and on the other hand in the north of Italy… after these two regional elections the situation may become a bit clear. Depending on who the people will vote for in these two elections, we will see the parties, which attract the society," Boron said.

Boron added that there are two problems with the formation of the coalition government — the continuing influence of ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the possibility that the Five Star Movement’s (M5S) candidate could become the prime minister of the country.

READ MORE: Italy's Lega Nord Leader Slams Merkel for 'Causing Damage' to the Country

"The situation in Italy now demands the creation of a strong government. I hope that such a government will be created because it is necessary to take some definite decisions on very important issues," Boron stressed.

© REUTERS / Marina Militare Italian Gov't Toughens Stance on Migration in Fear of Losing Vote - Lega Nord

The regional election in Molise will take place on Sunday and despite its small population of 300,000 people, all political leaders in Italy, who have toured the region in recent weeks, hope that good local election results could increase their negotiating leverage in Rome. According to reports, Lega Nord and M5S will be the main rivals in Molise. Regional election in Friuli Venezia Giulia will take place on April 29.

Italy's March parliamentary election resulted in the anti-establishment M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of anti-immigrant eurosceptic Lega Nord, run by Matteo Salvini, center-right Forza Italia, run by Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy, got 37 percent of the vote. The ruling Democratic Party won slightly over 20 percent of the vote. While the center-right coalition got a narrow edge over its main contender- the M5S — the latter still turned out to be the most popular individual party.

Earlier in April, Italian President Sergio Mattarella concluded the second round of talks on the formation of a new cabinet, following the parliamentary election, noting that the negotiations ended in a deadlock.