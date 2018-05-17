New Catalan President Refuses to Swear Allegiance to Spanish King, Constitution

"[I] will perform as the head of the government, being devoted to the people’s will and elected by the parliament," Torra said in a short speech, in which he has not sworn allegiance to both the Spanish king and the constitution.
On Monday, the Catalan Parliament elected Torra, a lawmaker from Junts per Catalunya party, as the president of the autonomous region.
The ceremony was not attended by representatives of the Spanish government.
On October 1, Catalonia held an independence referendum, which was not recognized by the central authorities. The results showed that the majority of Catalans supported secession, and the regional parliament unilaterally announced independence later in October. In response, Madrid imposed direct rule over the autonomous region, dissolved the Catalan parliament and called a snap election. Several pro-independence leaders were jailed, while others fled the country.
