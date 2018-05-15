New Catalan Leader: Madrid's Direct Rule Over Catalan Gov't Must End - Reports

The day before, the Catalan Parliament elected Quim Torra, a lawmaker from Junts per Catalunya party, the president of the autonomous region. However, Torra calls himself an interim head, as he considered former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to be the true head of the cabinet.

The new Catalan authority, however, outlined an establishment of the dialogue with the Spanish government as the task of prime importance, Quim Torra stated Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, the regional lawmakers voted in favor of an amendment, allowing the Catalan president to be elected without his or her presence in the parliament, in a move that could return former leader Carles Puigdemont, who is in self-imposed exile, to power.

