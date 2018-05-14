Russian Embassy in UK Accuses MI5 Chief of Cynicism, Hypocrisy

LONDON (Sputnik) - A spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said that the recent statements of head of the UK Security Service (MI5) Andrew Parker regarding Moscow, were full of cynicism and hypocrisy.

"As regards the substance of Mr. Parker’s remarks, they contain nothing new. What has impressed us is the level of cynicism and hypocrisy. To take one example, Mr. Parker, seeking to support his allegation of Russia spreading 'bare-faced lies,' is himself repeating the bare-faced lie regarding the so-called 'thirty Russian explanations' of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury," the spokesperson told reporters as quoted by the website of the embassy.

The diplomat emphasized that London continued its efforts in drawing other countries into its anti-Moscow campaign. According to the spokesperson, the efforts of London inflict damage on the image of the United Kingdom and its bureaucracy.

"Let us reiterate: having no access to any meaningful information on the circumstances of the incident, Russian authorities have not, and could not, come forward with any official versions. It is incumbent on the UK to produce a credible explanation, supported by facts, of what happened with the two Russian nationals on British soil," the representative of the embassy noted.

Earlier in the day, Parker delivered a speech in Berlin, in which he called Russia a "pariah" and slammed its "aggressive activities," speaking about the alleged involvement of Moscow in the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in the UK town of Salisbury.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in March on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claim was the A-234 nerve agent. Soon after the incident, London announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London.

Moscow has refuted the allegations and repeatedly pointed to the lack of evidence provided by London.