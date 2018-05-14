Register
14 May 2018
    Military personnel dig near the area where Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018

    MI5 Chief Seeks Boosted Intel Sharing With EU Post-Brexit Amid 'Russian Threat'

    On Monday, MI5 Director General Andrew Parker is due to deliver a rare speech outside Britain, in which he will address the Counter Terrorism Group of 30 European security services.

    The continuation of intelligence sharing after the UK's withdrawal from the EU amid alleged "aggressive actions" from Russia will be a bottom line of MI5 Director General Andrew Parker's speech in Berlin, according to The Daily Express.

    In his rare address to intelligence heads from 30 European security services outside Britain, Parker will underscore the need for shared strength in "today's uncertain world."

    Calling for greater unity, he will note that "European intelligence cooperation today is simply unrecognizable to what it looked like five years ago."

    In the speech, Parker will also accuse Russia of ostensibly spreading disinformation about the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this year.

    On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in the English town of Salisbury. London blamed Russia for trying to assassinate the Skripals with the A234 nerve agent.

    Russian Foreign Ministry Points at UK Government's 'Numerous Lies' in Skripal Case
    Moscow has repeatedly denied having any role in the poisoning, citing the lack of proof provided by British authorities to substantiate these accusations.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, signaled Moscow's readiness to provide assistance in the probe into the poisoning, a proposal which was rejected by London, which also refused to provide samples of the substance allegedly used against the Skripal family.

    Britain is expected to withdraw from the EU by the end of March 2019, with London currently seeking a two-year transition period to smooth out the exit.

