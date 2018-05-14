MI5 Chief Seeks Boosted Intel Sharing With EU Post-Brexit Amid 'Russian Threat'

The continuation of intelligence sharing after the UK's withdrawal from the EU amid alleged "aggressive actions" from Russia will be a bottom line of MI5 Director General Andrew Parker's speech in Berlin, according to The Daily Express.
In his rare address to intelligence heads from 30 European security services outside Britain, Parker will underscore the need for shared strength in "today's uncertain world."
READ MORE: UK Exploits Alleged Russian Threat to Boost Defense Budget — Russian Embassy
Calling for greater unity, he will note that "European intelligence cooperation today is simply unrecognizable to what it looked like five years ago."
In the speech, Parker will also accuse Russia of ostensibly spreading disinformation about the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this year.
On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in the English town of Salisbury. London blamed Russia for trying to assassinate the Skripals with the A234 nerve agent.
READ MORE: Europeans' Opinions Divided on Alleged 'Russian Threat' to Poland, the Baltics
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, signaled Moscow's readiness to provide assistance in the probe into the poisoning, a proposal which was rejected by London, which also refused to provide samples of the substance allegedly used against the Skripal family.
Britain is expected to withdraw from the EU by the end of March 2019, with London currently seeking a two-year transition period to smooth out the exit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)