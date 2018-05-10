Register
10:52 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures during a plenary session of European Economic and Social Committee at the EU Charlemagne building in Brussels on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.

    EU's Juncker: Europe Must Replace US as Leader After Trump Quits Iran Deal

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    330

    Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, describing it as a “horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” thus prompting a massive backlash from other signatories to the accord.

    As many voiced their concerns over Donald Trump’s move, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker did not remain on the sidelines either, slamming Washington for “no longer”  willing to “cooperate with other parts of the world.”

    “At this point, we have to replace the United States, which as an international actor has lost vigor, and because of it, in the long term, influence,” the EU chief said, suggesting that Europe should take over the US’ role as global leader.

    Juncker’s remarks came as the US President announced that he was pulling Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. POTUS was quick to order to reinstate all nuclear-related sanctions on Tehran, previously waived under the agreement.

    "Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking immediate action to implement the President’s decision. Sanctions will be reimposed subject to certain 90 day and 180 day wind-down periods. At the conclusion of the wind-down periods, the applicable sanctions will come back into full effect," the US Treasury Department said in a press release.

    On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for the Islamic Republic halting its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.

    International Reaction

    French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to comment on the US decision, reaffirming Germany’s, France’s and the UK’s commitment to the nuclear deal:

    Meanwhile, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini stressed that the bloc reserved the right to act in its security interests, calling on the international community to preserve the JCPOA.

    “Let me say, I am particularly worried by the announcements tonight of new sanctions… The European Union is determined to preserve it [the Iran nuclear deal]. We expect the rest of the international community to continue to do its part to guarantee that it continues to be implemented,” she said.

    President of the European Council Donald Tusk, for his part, stated that Donald Trump’s stance on Iran and international trade would “meet a united European approach.”

    READ MORE: EU Should Resist US Pressure Over Iran Nuclear Deal — Analysts

    Reacting to the US decision, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that Moscow would remain committed to the deal, as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that Tehran was not going to leave the JCPOA, and that the agreement remained in effect between Iran and the five remaining participants of the deal.

    Related:

    EU Should Resist US Pressure Over Iran Nuclear Deal - Analysts
    Trump Outsources US Foreign Policy to Riyadh, Tel Aviv Over Iran Deal - Analysts
    Dumping Iran Deal Opens Door to ‘Serious Nuclear Arms Race in the Middle East’
    Nuclear Deal With Iran 'Dead': US Aims for Regime Change in Tehran – Analyst
    US Exit From Iran Deal is Golden Opportunity for Russian Aircraft Manufacturers
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker, Iran, United States, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse