Register
22:03 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban signs a document during the EU leaders meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.

    Orban Voices Determination to Build 'Christian Democracy' in Hungary

    © REUTERS / Remo Casilli
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Shortly after Friday’s “not a single cent on migration” statement, the Hungarian premier has vowed to dedicate his new term to the preservation of the nation’s historic Christian roots, instead of opting for "political empires" on Hungarian soil.

    In a recent radio interview, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the ruling Fidesz party was set to put emphasis on developing a "Christian democracy" in the country.

    "We are working on building an old-school Christian democracy, rooted in European traditions. … We believe in the importance of the nation and in Hungary we do not want to yield ground to any supranational business or political empire," he said.

    He has accused a number of non-governmental structures funded by the Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros of political meddling and actively supporting immigration. He has on multiple occasions accused Soros, who has been promoting a policy of open borders for migrants in Eastern Europe, of exploiting his grand funds to buy himself leverage in Brussels and the UN.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a news conference following their talks in Budapest, Hungary
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin, Hungary's Orban Exchange Views on European Agenda

    Orban has stated that organizations that deal with migration issues will be obliged to seek approval and clearance from the country’s security bodies. Separately, in line with the so-called

    'stop Soros" bill, which is expected to be soon adopted into national legislation, 25 percent taxation will apply to foreign donations flocking to NGOs that encourage migration and thereby pose a risk to national security.

    In April, Orban’s ruling coalition, comprising the conservative Fidesz party and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP), won 49.6 percent of the votes in the parliamentary election. Orban, who enjoys the support of large swathes of the electorate due to his emphasis on stability and national unity issues, has entered his third consecutive term as the Hungarian premier. The first parliamentary session under the new government is due to take place on Tuesday, when Orban will be officially re-elected prime minister.

    On Friday, the prime minister raised the prospect of vetoing the EU’s long-term budget proposal, contending that none of the bloc’s money should go to migrants, adding that other countries’ national budgets should cover migration-related costs.

    Related:

    Parts of EU Budget Tailor-Made to Punish Countries Like Hungary – Journalist
    Hungary's PM Orban Mulls Blocking EU Budget if Brussels Spends Money on Migrants
    Syria Supports Hungary's Policies on Migration, Middle East – MFA Source
    Hungary's Right-Wing Jobbik Party Saddened With 2nd Place in Election - Official
    Tags:
    stability, parliamentary elections, vote, migrants, national security, immigration, Viktor Orban, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse