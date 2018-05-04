Hungary's PM Orban Mulls Blocking EU Budget if Brussels Spends Money on Migrants

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledged to block the next EU budget if Budapest is unhappy about the planned spending, the country's head said Friday.
"We don't think that even a single cent should be given to migrants," he stated in a radio interview, adding that other EU states could spend money for migration-related issues out of their national budgets.
"This will be a long debate and negotiating process," he added.
Social media users' opinions on the issue are divided.
Some have supported the move.
You are absolutely right! 👍— Verum (@Verum77) 4 мая 2018 г.
Why can’t Europeans see that Orban is protecting his country, while almost everyone else is decimating theirs.— silence_above3 (@SAbove3) 4 мая 2018 г.
100% support!— Niklas (@VitusX1) 4 мая 2018 г.
Others expressed criticism of Orban's policy.
This is just funny,hungary making demands funny,I really what the @EUCouncil or @EU_Commission @EUKosovo to really suspend hungary.— #TALKLESS (@Flow2G) 4 мая 2018 г.
My message to Orbán: If you don't want to respect European values, you should not expect our money either. European money can no longer be misused to enrich your family or finance a football stadium in your constituency! #EUBudget #FutureofEurope 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/nV21wRD12f— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) 2 мая 2018 г.
“EU money should be used to lift up national economies & citizens. Not granted to the family of Mr Orban or to finance a new football stadium in his constituency.” — @guyverhofstadt on #EUBudget pic.twitter.com/FFOp4Fv1pT— Andrew Byrne (@aqbyrne) 2 мая 2018 г.
Viktor Orban has been pursuing a tough line toward migrants since the refugee crisis broke out in Europe in 2015. After hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Hungary, Budapest built a border fence along its southern frontier to stop the inflow.
READ MORE: Migrants Go Home & EU Rebel: Top 5 Points of Viktor Orban's Political Agenda
Harsh anti-immigration measures were a major part of his election campaign and remain one of the main topics in his current political agenda.
In early April, he won a third term as Hungarian PM and secured his Fidesz party a strong majority in the country's parliament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)