Orban-led Hungary’s Ruling Coalition Wins Election, Gets Parliamentary Majority

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary’s ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban that includes party Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) received almost half of the votes in the election held on April 8 and thus got a two-thirds majority in the country's parliament, the final results showed on Sunday.

With all votes counted, the ruling coalition received 49.6 percent of the vote, securing 133 out of 199 seats in the parliament.

The right-wing Jobbik party came in second with 19.19 percent of the vote and 26 seats; the coalition of the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) and the liberal Dialogue for Hungary party came in third with over 11.99 percent of the vote and 20 seats.

The Democratic Coalition (DK) secured nine seats, while the Politics Can Be Different party received eight seats.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people rallied in Budapest to express dissatisfaction with the results of the elections. The demonstration was attended by representatives of several opposition parties, the exact number of protesters was not reported.