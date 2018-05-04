UK Considers Russia Behind Skripal Poisoning, Despite Zeman's Statements – FO

The UK Foreign Office has commented on recent statements by Czech President Milos Zeman, citing intelligence reports, that a small amount of the A230 toxin, similar to Novichok, was produced at the Czech Defense Ministry's Research Institute in 2017 and then destroyed.

London has reiterated its position concerning the Skripals' poisoning, saying Friday that the UK still considers Russia to be the perpetrator.

The comment was made in wake of Thursday's statement by Milos Zeman, who announced, citing intelligence reports, that a small amount of the A230 toxin, similar to the Novichok nerve agent, was produced at the Czech Defense Ministry's Research Institute in 2017 and then destroyed.

As the Czech president explained, the country's domestic intelligence service did not consider the A230 nerve agent to be "Novichok," as this name is attributed to A234. However, the military intelligence service reported that A230 was "Novichok."

Reacting to these statements on May 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this substance could have been produced in different countries around the world, which claimed to have an antidote and slammed British accusations against Moscow.

