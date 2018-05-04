Kremlin: Info on 'Novichok' Analogue Shows Failure of UK's Claims Against Russia

The Kremlin has commented on the statements by Czech President Milos Zeman concerning the production of the A320 agent, a Novichok analog, in his country.

"With a high degree of confidence, we've suggested that this substance could have been produced in different countries of the world, in particular, in countries which claim to have an antidote, probably also produced this substance or possessed some amount of this substance. This is a superfluously eloquent illustration of the untenable position that the British authorities demonstrated," Peskov told reporters.

As the spokesman specified, the words of the Czech President are yet another confirmation of the absolute "provocative and adventurous nature of the whole Skripal story."

"And, probably, this is one more step and the next approach to the moment when more and more countries will begin to feel drawn into this adventure," Peskov added.

The comment referred to Thursday's statement by Zeman citing intelligence reports that a small amount of the A230 toxin, similar to Novichok, was produced at the Czech Defense Ministry's Research Institute in 2017 and then destroyed.

According to the Czech president, the country's domestic intelligence service did not refer to the A230 nerve agent as "Novichok", as this was the name of A234. However, the military intelligence service reported that A230 was "Novichok."