Car Reportedly Rams Into Pedestrians Near Birmingham Mosque

Police are hunting for the driver of a car, allegedly silver in color, which has crashed into two men near a mosque. The ongoing investigation is not ruling out a terror-related crime.

A car hit two men near the Shah Jalal mosque on Ettington Road in Aston, Birmingham, on April 27, according to BirminghamLive. The victims, both in their 20s, suffered injuries.

The publication quotes Detective Inspector Greg Evans as saying that the investigation has not "ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related."

© AP Photo / Bela Szandelszky Car Rams Into Group of Children in Slovakia: 12 Injured - Police

The police are trying to find the driver of the car, described as silver in color, and have called for witnesses to share information and footage. The vehicle is said to have fled the scene, according to Express.co.uk

On April 16, a car hit a crowd of people in North Manchester. Police ruled the incident was not terror-related. On March 18, a vehicle drove into a nightclub in Gravesend, leaving 13 injured. A year ago, on March 22, a terrorist ploughed his car into people on the Westminster Bridge in London, and then tried to enter the parliament while armed with a knife. Five people, including the attacker, died as a result of the incident.