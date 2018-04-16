Car Rams Into Crowd of People in UK's Manchester: 5 Injured - Reports (PHOTO)

Emergency services have been called to the Asda at Harpurhey shopping center in North Manchester after a car hit a crowd of people, according to the Mirror newspaper.

Six people have been seriously injured, according to a spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) in Manchester.

Police say the incident is not terror-related.

"Shortly before 3.30pm today (Monday 16 April 2018), police were called to reports that a Kia Venga had been involved in a collision with two cars and a number of pedestrians at a car park in a supermarket in Harpurhey. Five pedestrians have been taken to hospital for treatment. An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Inquiries into the full circumstances around this incident are ongoing," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

There is a huge emergency services presence by Harpurhey market. We understand several people have been hit by a car. pic.twitter.com/q6AYA70NCW — Helen Johnson (@Helenj83MEN) April 16, 2018

— Euan Doak (@EuanDoak) April 16, 2018

— Helen Johnson (@Helenj83MEN) April 16, 2018

