Car Rams Into Night Club in UK: 13 Injured

The car drove into the nightclub in the British city of Gravesend, Kent on Sunday night, injuring 13 people, the county's police services reported.

According to law enforcement services, the lives of the victims are not threatened now. The police do not exclude that the number of wounded may increase, as several victims could leave the scene on their own.

The incident took place around midnight local time on Saturday. Following the incident, police detained a young man suspected of attempted murder. The police assume that shortly before the incident he was asked to leave the club, what triggered a fight.

13 people have been confirmed injured following an incident in which a car drove into a nightclub in #Gravesend last night. Please note this incident is NOT being treated as terror-related. https://t.co/Dk0HHBMHuN — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) March 18, 2018

Police remain outside the Gravesend nightclub where at least 13 people were injured after a 4x4 ploughed into it. pic.twitter.com/xkUeKwP5Sn — Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) March 18, 2018

— Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) March 18, 2018

— Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) March 18, 2018

— Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) March 18, 2018

​