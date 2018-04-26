Russian Delegation to OPCW Holds Press Briefing (VIDEO)

An 11-year-old Syrian boy, whom the White Helmets NGO used in their video about a "chemical attack" in Syria's Douma on April 7 in exchange for food, and his father, who has also denied that any attack took place, are expected to speak before journalists.

Moscow's delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is holding a press briefing in The Hague on April 26.

Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow views the alleged chemical attack on April 7 as a provocation, something it warned about in advance. He added that Russia will not allow new provocations such as this against Syria.

He noted that the only evidence is a "sloppily staged" video shot by a pseudo-humanitarian organization, the White Helmets, and was intended to "touch hearts." The same strategy as in previous false flag attacks.

Shulgin remarked that none of the representatives of the countries that committed the attacks are present at the press conference because they are afraid to look into the eyes of the young Syrian boy who witnessed the fake video from the White Helmets being shot and understand their wrongdoings.

Russian General Ivanov, participating in the conference, showed the footage from the apartments that were allegedly shot at with chemical armaments. The video shows yellow cylinders that remained undamaged, which is, according to the general, highly unlikely if they were dropped from above. Ivanov also noted that signs were found on the floor as if these cylinders were dragged in there.