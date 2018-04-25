Chemical Attack in Douma Was A ‘Pure Fake’ – Expert

Sputnik: Since the alleged chemical attack in Douma earlier in the month, we've heard conflicting reports coming out of the now government controlled city. Some have said that Syrian government forces dropped chemical weapons on civilians, but other reports — corroborated by doctors on the ground in the hospital where the victims were allegedly treated — say that there were no chemical weapons, and that the attacks were staged — what is your opinion on these competing accounts, and what is closer to the truth in your mind?
Xavier Moreau: In my opinion the chemical attack is a pure fake from the White Helmets. The problem is that the White Helmets are English structure that was built by the former MI6. So we perfectly know that it's a complete fake but the problem is that now it seems the phase is over and for instance, you should take Emmanuel Macron in France, he doesn't want to talk about it anymore. All the media in France have closed this affair, it seems to that it's no longer possible to talk about it.
Sputnik: While we have these competing accounts, the more mainstream news outlets seem to have already decided — even before the OPCW investigators have been able to investigate their mission — that there is only one narrative, and that is that the Syrian government deployed chemical weapons against its own people — what do you think explains this unwillingness on the part of the mainstream media to take other accounts of the situation in Syria seriously?
Sputnik: And finally, if the OPCW comes back with results than run counter to the mainstream narrative, would you expect the large news outlets to change their tune, or continue as they have?
Xavier Moreau: I think that they will continue to propagate this lie. Even they won't speak about it, and if you observe what happens in France now, it is exactly the case: I told you, the phase of this chemical attack, bombing and shelling Syria is over now. And neither Macron, nor Theresa May nor Donald Trump want to talk about it anymore, because of course the fake news is completely compromised and they have no interest to talk about it. So no, we will go back to the Skripal case and take some decision about the Skripal case. And so, they will continue the lie or they won't talk about it anymore. That's what's happening now actually in France, they don't want to talk about it.
The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.
All comments
Show new comments (0)