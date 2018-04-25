Denmark's Nautilus Sub Owner Sentenced to Life for Murder of Journalist

On Wednesday, Peter Madsen, 47, was sentenced to life in prison for killing and dismembering Kim Wall aboard his submarine in Copenhagen harbor in August 2017.
Copenhagen Judge Anette Burkoe said along with two other jurors that the journalist's death was murder as Masden failed to give "a trustworthy" explanation for his actions.
READ MORE: Danish Prosecutor Wants Life Sentence for Charged Nautilus Owner — Reports
Madsen was detained on August 11, 2017, when he emerged from the submarine without Wall despite them both having boarded the vessel the previous day. He said to police he was not aware of the journalist's location, adding that they had come ashore on a beach after the joint submarine voyage then subsequently parted ways.
Later the inventor changed his testimony, saying that Wall had died because of an accident inside the submarine, and adding he had dropped her body into the sea. Later in October, Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall's corpse after she had died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine. Madsen was officially charged with murdering Wall in January.
