Danish Prosecutor Wants Life Sentence for Charged Nautilus Owner - Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - The Prosecutor's Office of Copenhagen demands life imprisonment for Peter Madsen, the owner of homemade submarine Nautilus who was officially charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall, whose body parts were found at sea, media reported, broadcasting the court hearing.

The trial over Wall's murder started on March 8 and the verdict is expected to be announced this Wednesday.

"Peter Madsen poses a danger to public safety," Special Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen from the Prosecution Service of Copenhagen said in court, as broadcast by the SVT broadcaster.

Buch-Jepson added that the prosecution was pushing for Madsen to receive either life in prison or a long prison term.

The Nautilus went to sea with Madsen and Wall on board on August 10. The following day, the journalist was reported missing by her friend. Madsen told the police that he did not know the journalist's whereabouts and that he had left her on a beach a few hours after the joint submarine voyage. Later he changed his testimony, saying that Wall had died because of an accident aboard the submarine, after which the submarine owner buried her body in the sea. In October, Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall's corpse after she had died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine. Madsen was officially charged with murdering Wall in January.

The prosecutors claim that the murder was premeditated since Madsen had brought a knife, saw and plastic strips on board to fulfil sadistic sexual fantasies. The submarine owner, however, claims that the woman died from asphyxiation.