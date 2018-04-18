Register
    Embassy: Moscow's "Involvement" in Cyberattacks on London Anti-Russia Campaign

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has responded to numerous allegations of cyberthreats allegedly emanating from Moscow and added that London is just seeking to get money from taxpayers.

    "If the UK government had really wanted to clarify its relations with our country in the area of cybersecurity at the expert level, it would have agreed on the proposal… to hold relevant consultations among experts in order to remove concerns of London, if any… As we see, there are no concerns, there is simply a wild anti-Russian campaign that fits into the overall anti-Russian policy of the conservative government and the desire to wring money from UK taxpayers for new costs," the spokesperson said.

    He noted that the UK government was deliberately "frightening its population with an imaginary 'Russian threat' instead of engaging in army planning."

    The Russian embassy to the United Kingdom said earlier this week that London's accusations of the allegedly growing cyberthreat from Russia were instances of London’s provocative and groundless policy toward Moscow.

    The statement came immediately after UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned in a BBC broadcast earlier that day that Russia could retaliate to sanctions and Saturday's Western strikes in Syria with cyberattacks against UK networks and infrastructure.

    Tags:
    cybersecurity, Russia, United Kingdom
