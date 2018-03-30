Register
23:02 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Moscow Concerned by UK's Pledge to Use Cyber Capabilities Against Russia

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (77)
    4120

    The Russian embassy in London has said that the UK government had failed to denounce the calls, in essence, to start "military actions" against Russia in cyberspace, adding that the situation is causing deep concerns.

    "On March 13 the Russian Embassy sent a note to the UK Foreign Office with a request to clarify the UK’s official position on the issue given the seriousness of the threats, which essentially amount to calls to take military action against Russia in cyberspace," the embassy said in a statement, adding that Russian has not received a response.

    "This brings us to conclusion that the UK government may be considering the possibility of conducting a secret cyberattack against Russia in response to the Salisbury incident involving former Russian spy Sergei Skripal."

    The statement follows a report by The Times that stated London could target Russia in a secret cyber operation in retaliation for the poisoning of Skripal, which the UK has blamed Moscow for.

    During the meetings in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom held on March 12 and 14, some lawmakers called on British authorities to use the country’s cyber capabilities against Russia.

    This is an alleged image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on Tuesday March 6, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Yulia Skripal's Memory Will Fully Recover Over Time, Doctor Predicts
    Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, and his daughter Yulia have been taken to hoital in England after being poisoned by what UK experts claim was a A234 nerve agent. London has stated that Moscow had "highly likely" staged the attack. London responded by expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the country.

    Expressing solidarity with the United Kingdom, over 25 other countries also expelled Russian diplomats. Moscow has responded with the expulsion of 51 diplomats and one military attache from 20 countries.

    READ MORE: Russia Expels Western States' Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Measures Amid Skripal Row

    Russia has strongly denied the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation, but its requests for samples of the chemical substance allegedly used in the so-called atta Skripal have been rejected.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (77)

    Related:

    US Accuses Russian Military of 2017 'NotPetya' Cyberattack Against Ukraine
    UK Blames Russia for NotPetya Ransomware Cyberattack
    Spain Extradites Russian National Lisov Accused of Cybercrime to US - Lawyer
    Thai Police Reportedly Detain Russian National Suspected of Cybercrimes
    Tags:
    government, cyber attack, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse