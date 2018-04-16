'Reckless Policy': Russian Embassy Slams UK Growing Russian Cyberthreat Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London's accusations of the allegedly growing cyberthreat from Russia are instances of London’s provocative and groundless policy toward Moscow, a representative of the Russian embassy to the United Kingdom said Monday.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned in a BBC broadcast that Russia could retaliate to sanctions and Saturday's Western strikes in Syria with cyberattacks against UK networks and infrastructure.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko Kaspersky Lab Discussing Software Security Verification With UK Cyber Security Centre

"We consider these accusations [including blaming Russia for NotPetya cyberattacks in June] and speculations as striking examples of a reckless, provocative and unfounded policy against Russia … Russia is not planning to conduct any cyber attacks against the United Kingdom. We expect the British Government to declare the same," the embassy’s press officer said when asked about reports of allegedly growing cyberthreat from the part of Russia, as quoted in a press release.

"It would be useful to point out that Russia has made several proposals to the United Kingdom on different levels to establish bilateral mechanisms of cooperation in the sphere of information security. In December 2017, during Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s visit to Moscow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov proposed to launch a serious dialogue on this matter. Unfortunately, all our proposals have been ignored by the British side," the embassy representative added.