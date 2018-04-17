Register
19:48 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd

    'Balls' is Veteran Tory MP's One-Word Response to Sputnik Over Amber Rudd

    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    The under-fire Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, is reportedly planning to quit her marginal constituency in Hastings and take on a safe seat in Mid-Sussex. But when Sputnik approached veteran Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames he replied with an earthy riposte.

    Sir Nicholas, who is the grandson of Winston Churchill, has been an MP since 1983 and is something of a character.

    During last year's general election he campaigned on the back of a horse.

    Sputnik approached the 70-year-old's parliamentary assistant Claire Barker to ask for his reaction to suggestions, which originally emerged last year, that Ms. Rudd might give up her seat in Hastings — where she had a majority of only 346 last year — and be selected for his seat if, as expected, he retires.

    "I have spoken to Sir Nicholas and his reply to you is 'Balls'," Ms. Barker emailed Sputnik on Tuesday, April 17.

    Affluent Corner of England

    Sir Nicholas has a majority of almost 20,000 in Mid-Sussex, an affluent and largely rural swathe of southern England, which includes the small towns of Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.

    Ms. Rudd came within a whisker of losing her seat at Hastings & Rye in June last year.

    She had 25,668 votes, only fractionally ahead of Labour's Peter Chowney, a local councillor, who had 25,322.

    "I'm just hopeful, but not complacent," she told an interviewer just before the result, amid reports that she had actually lost the seat to Mr. Chowney.

    Despite her bungling — the latest of which was the revelations on Monday, April 16, that members of the "Windrush generation" of immigrants from the Caribbean have been deported, Ms. Rudd remains highly thought of in the Conservative Party and has even been talked of as a possible successor to Theresa May.

    But Labour can be sure to throw everything at Hastings at the next election in the hope of unseating her, so she is believed to be looking at a safer seat, such as Sir Nicholas's.

    Chicken Run

    This tactic is common in British politics and is known as a "chicken run".

    Ironically Sir Nicholas himself carried out a chicken run in 1997, when he switched from the marginal seat of Crawley to Mid-Sussex.

    It was a wise choice because Crawley went over to Labour in the 1997 landslide election.

    Hugh Smyth, a banker who was born and brought up in the Mid-Sussex constituency, told Sputnik he thought it was "cynical but understandable" if Ms. Rudd switched constituencies.

    Hastings Could Go To Labour

    "She held on by the skin of her teeth in Hastings and I wouldn't be surprised if the seat goes to Labour in the next election," Mr. Smyth told Sputnik.

    He said people in Hastings were concerned that crime had been rising in the town, partly as a result of the police cuts which Ms. Rudd has overseen.

    "People don't realise how deprived Hastings is and the continued squeeze in public finances seems to be having an effect there," Mr. Smyth told Sputnik.

    "Soames is a funny blend of the old and the new. He campaigned on the back of a horse at the last election but he is all over Twitter. He is generally considered to be a nice guy," Mr. Smyth told Sputnik.

    "Mid Sussex is a strangely safe seat. The council has only one councillor who is not a Conservative. That could change in the future though as Burgess Hill expands because the town has got more of a red tint than the rest of Mid Sussex," he told Sputnik. 

    Related:

    'No Idea What She's Talking About': Amber Rudd MP Calls for WhatsApp Backdoor
    Amber Rudd Appointed New UK Home Secretary
    Winston Churchill Reportedly Cheated on Wife With Sassiest Woman of His Time
    Who Was Winston Churchill?
    Tags:
    safe, marginal constituency, seat, chicken, MP, Conservative Party, Amber Rudd, Theresa May, Sussex, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse