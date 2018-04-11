Yulia Skripal Brought to Hospital on Military Base 'for Protection' - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yulia Skripal, who had been discharged from a hospital in the UK town of Salisbury after a poisoning attack, was brought to another hospital located on the territory of a military base and is recovering under armed protection, The Sun newspaper, citing its sources.

"She is in hospital on a military base for her own protection and to monitor her health," one of the sources told the outlet, without specifying the location of the base.

The Salisbury District Hospital confirmed the day before that Yulia Skripal had been released from the medical facility the same day, while the BBC reported that Yulia was taken to a "secure location." The media outlet also said that her father, Sergei Skripal, remained in the hospital with his condition "improving rapidly."

On March 4, former Russian officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom believes the two were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

Soon after the incident, the United Kingdom announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London. Moscow has denied any allegations on the matter, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.