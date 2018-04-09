Register
20:00 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yulia Skripal

    Yulia Skripal Will 'Seek Political Asylum' - Cousin to Russian TV

    © Photo: Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (199)
    303

    On April 6 British authorities informed Viktoria Skripal that her application for the UK visa was turned down as she “did not comply with the immigration rules." The decision has been met with harsh criticism from Russian authorities, demanding an explanation.

    The niece of the former Russian spy, Viktoria, has alleged during a Russian TV program on April 9 that she knew "there will be a statement by Yulia Skripal on political asylum."

    She, however, did not specify from which country Yulia will be seeking asylum or explain how did she get the information.

    The claim has been made just days after Viktoria herself said that Yulia wanted to return to Moscow as "she has a life here, she has work here, and a loved one here."

    READ MORE: LISTEN to COMPLETE Alleged Conversation Between Yulia Skripal and Her Cousin

    The news comes as a shock amid media speculations concerning the future of both Sergei and Yulia Skripals, claiming that they might move to the US under new identities.

    This is an alleged image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on Tuesday March 6, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Yulia Skripal: I Woke Up Over a Week Ago and My Health is Improving
    Earlier, Viktoria Skripal made headlines, when claiming on Russian TV that she had spoken with a woman, she believed was Yulia Skripal, just hours before police announced that she regained consciousnes.

    Yulia Skripal herself hasn't yet spoken with the press, though, UK police issued a statement on her behalf last week, saying that she asked the public to respect the privacy of her and her family during her continued recovery.

    Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found in critical condition in the British city of Salisbury after allegedly being exposed to a nerve agent. Both have recently regained consciousness and their health is improving. Russia has repeatedly requested consular access to its citizens and to the investigation into the "attack" on them, but all requests have been rejected.

    Viktoria Skripal Wants to Tell Theresa May of the Hell She's Been Through to Get Denied Visa

    Viktoria Skripal also addressed British PM Theresa May via the Russian TV program. In her speech, she described the bureaucratic hell she went through when she applied for the UK visa. She noted that the process was tough for her family, including the mother of Sergei Skripal.

    "I spent all last week gathering documents for the visa, traveling back and forth between Moscow and Yaroslavl in order to file additional papers. In order to get power of attorney I had to tell the 90-year-old mother of Sergei Viktorovich [Skripal] that he is in hospital. I didn't want to do so, so that she wouldn't worry too much," Viktoria said in her address.

    She also expressed hope that "bureaucratic tricks" won't divide her from her relatives in Britain and asked Theresa May to reconsider her application personally, promising that she will gather all the necessary papers.

    READ MORE: UK MI-6 Discussed With FBI Skripals' Moving to US Under New Identities — Reports

    Sergei Skripal's niece Viktoria applied for the UK visa in order to visit her relatives in hospital, but her application was rejected. She has already addressed UK officials to grant her a visa, noting that her family should be together, not separated by what she called an "unprecedented political scandal."

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (199)

    Related:

    'Looks Like Fabrication': Putin's French Biographer Sounds Off on Skripal Case
    London 'Tying Up Loose Ends' in Skripal Case Investigation – Russian Embassy
    Russian Ambassador in UK to Ask Johnson About Visa Denial for Viktoria Skripal
    UK Conclusions on Skripal Poisoning Too Hasty, First OPCW Head Says
    PETA Points Finger at London, Demands Probe Into Skripal Pets' Deaths
    Tags:
    address, allegations, Viktoria Skripal, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Theresa May, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse