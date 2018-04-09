Yulia Skripal Will 'Seek Political Asylum' - Cousin to Russian TV

On April 6 British authorities informed Viktoria Skripal that her application for the UK visa was turned down as she “did not comply with the immigration rules." The decision has been met with harsh criticism from Russian authorities, demanding an explanation.

The niece of the former Russian spy, Viktoria, has alleged during a Russian TV program on April 9 that she knew "there will be a statement by Yulia Skripal on political asylum."

She, however, did not specify from which country Yulia will be seeking asylum or explain how did she get the information.

The claim has been made just days after Viktoria herself said that Yulia wanted to return to Moscow as "she has a life here, she has work here, and a loved one here."

The news comes as a shock amid media speculations concerning the future of both Sergei and Yulia Skripals, claiming that they might move to the US under new identities.

Earlier, Viktoria Skripal made headlines, when claiming on Russian TV that she had spoken with a woman, she believed was Yulia Skripal, just hours before police announced that she regained consciousnes.

Yulia Skripal herself hasn't yet spoken with the press, though, UK police issued a statement on her behalf last week, saying that she asked the public to respect the privacy of her and her family during her continued recovery.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found in critical condition in the British city of Salisbury after allegedly being exposed to a nerve agent. Both have recently regained consciousness and their health is improving. Russia has repeatedly requested consular access to its citizens and to the investigation into the "attack" on them, but all requests have been rejected.

Viktoria Skripal Wants to Tell Theresa May of the Hell She's Been Through to Get Denied Visa

Viktoria Skripal also addressed British PM Theresa May via the Russian TV program. In her speech, she described the bureaucratic hell she went through when she applied for the UK visa. She noted that the process was tough for her family, including the mother of Sergei Skripal.

"I spent all last week gathering documents for the visa, traveling back and forth between Moscow and Yaroslavl in order to file additional papers. In order to get power of attorney I had to tell the 90-year-old mother of Sergei Viktorovich [Skripal] that he is in hospital. I didn't want to do so, so that she wouldn't worry too much," Viktoria said in her address.

She also expressed hope that "bureaucratic tricks" won't divide her from her relatives in Britain and asked Theresa May to reconsider her application personally, promising that she will gather all the necessary papers.

Sergei Skripal's niece Viktoria applied for the UK visa in order to visit her relatives in hospital, but her application was rejected. She has already addressed UK officials to grant her a visa, noting that her family should be together, not separated by what she called an "unprecedented political scandal."