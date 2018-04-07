Imprisoned French Terror Suspect Posts Pancakes Recipes on FB - Reports

The alleged terrorist, who has been held in a French prison for two months, used a mobile phone and accessed a social network directly from his cell, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Ayman Balbadi, who is suspected of involvement in a prevented terrorist attack in Paris has been held in Fesna prison since December 2017. Thirty-year-old Balbadi has the status of "fiche-S," that is, he poses a threat to national security.

A search of Balbadi and his neighbor's cell took place on February 6. As a result, employees of the Central Information Prison Bureau (BCRP) found two smartphones under a mattress.

According to the newspaper, using a mobile phone, Balbadi accessed Facebook, publishing various recipes of French crepes, Islamic poems, family photographs and images of torture from the infamous Iraqi prison of Abu Ghraib under Saddam Hussein. The publication notes that Balbadi has about 600 virtual friends on Facebook.