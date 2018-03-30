Paris Has No Plans to Conduct New Special Operation in Northern Syria

"France remains involved in the joint fight [against terrorism] and does not plan to conduct a new operation in northern Syria, except the one conducted by the international coalition against Daesh*," the representative told a briefing.
The French diplomat stressed that France is working to stabilize the areas in northern Syria that had been liberated from Daesh.
Earlier in the day, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office, said that Ankara does not accept Macron’s proposal on a dialogue with SDF and possible mediation of France.
*Daesh, also known as the Islamic State, ISIS, IS and ISIL is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia
