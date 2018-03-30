Register
09:48 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    SDF training in Raqqa

    Deployment of French Troops to Syria's Manbij Coordinated With US - Reports

    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    735

    Earlier, Le Parisien reported, citing a representative of the delegation of the SDF, that the French authorities had decided to send troops to help the Kurdish militias in Syria's Manbij.

    French President Emmanuelle Macron on Thursday met with the delegation of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and expressed support for the Kurdish-led fighters, in particular, in order to stabilize the situation in the north-east of the country, according to the communiqué of the Elysee Palace.

    Macron recalled that after the UN Security Council adoption of resolution 2401, France had clearly expressed its concern over the situation in Afrin and demanded full access of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.

    According to Le Parisien, the deployment of French troops in Syria's Manbij is being coordinated with the US.

    READ MORE: Formerly CIA-Backed ‘Islamo-Fascist' Militants Storm Syria's Afrin

    Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Erdogan, Macron Discuss Situation in Eastern Ghouta - Reports
    Earlier, the Turkish National Security Council said that Turkey would take action if Kurdish forces do not draw from Syrian Manbij. Furthermore, Ankara vowed to launch a new military operation in the region if Kurdish militia failed to fulfill Turkey's demands.

    On January 20, Turkey, jointly with the Free Syrian Army forces, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's border with Syria from the terrorist threat.

    After launching the operation, Ankara stated that the military operation was likely to expand in the direction of Manbij.

    The Syrian government has strongly condemned the offensive, calling Turkey's operation "a violation of the country's sovereignty."

    Related:

    Macron: Assad Will Stay in Power as Russia, Iran 'Won on the Ground' in Syria
    Macron’s Plan on Syria: Key Conditions for Success
    Macron Rules Out Resolution of Syrian Conflict Without Russia
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Emmanuel Macron, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse