Deployment of French Troops to Syria's Manbij Coordinated With US - Reports

Earlier, Le Parisien reported, citing a representative of the delegation of the SDF, that the French authorities had decided to send troops to help the Kurdish militias in Syria's Manbij.

French President Emmanuelle Macron on Thursday met with the delegation of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and expressed support for the Kurdish-led fighters, in particular, in order to stabilize the situation in the north-east of the country, according to the communiqué of the Elysee Palace.

Macron recalled that after the UN Security Council adoption of resolution 2401, France had clearly expressed its concern over the situation in Afrin and demanded full access of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.

According to Le Parisien, the deployment of French troops in Syria's Manbij is being coordinated with the US.

Earlier, the Turkish National Security Council said that Turkey would take action if Kurdish forces do not draw from Syrian Manbij. Furthermore, Ankara vowed to launch a new military operation in the region if Kurdish militia failed to fulfill Turkey's demands.

On January 20, Turkey, jointly with the Free Syrian Army forces, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's border with Syria from the terrorist threat.

After launching the operation, Ankara stated that the military operation was likely to expand in the direction of Manbij.

The Syrian government has strongly condemned the offensive, calling Turkey's operation "a violation of the country's sovereignty."