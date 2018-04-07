Ukrainian Parl't Speaker Claims Nord Stream-2 Pipeline Poses 'Military Threat'

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy called the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline a "military threat" to his country which allegedly might provoke "a new full-scale Russian troops' offensive on Ukraine," according to the Unian information agency.

"The launch of the Nord Stream 2 project may imply direct military threats that might provoke a new full-scale offensive of Russian troops on Ukraine," Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy was quoted as saying by the Unian information agency.

Parybiy explained that, in his opinion, Russia desired to use "energy blackmail" to directly influence the political processes in the European Union.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada authorized a statement in which it called on the parliaments and governments of other countries to take measures to ban the construction of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline.

READ MORE: EU Won't Support Nord Stream 2 Project — EC Energy Official

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Finland Gives Consent for Nord Stream 2 Construction in Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone

Some EU countries, including Ukraine and Poland, as well as the Baltics, have repeatedly spoken against Nord Stream 2, alleging that the project will increase Europe's dependence on imported Russian gas.

In March, parliament speakers of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland signed a joint declaration against the construction of the pipeline, which, according to them, is a geopolitical project that is based on a political decision to transit gas bypassing Ukraine. According to media reports, the joint declaration has also been signed by Ukraine and Moldova.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has declared that he hoped that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany would be reconsidered, restricted or even canceled.

In late January, Germany granted a permit for the construction of Nord Stream 2 in its territorial waters as well as the construction of an overland portion of the pipeline in northeastern Germany. The construction of the pipeline should be endorsed by another four states — Denmark, Finland, Russia, and Sweden — in the coming months.

The Nord Stream 2 project provides for the construction of two gas pipelines from the Russian coast, through the Baltic Sea and on to a hub in Germany.